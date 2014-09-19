ALTON, Ill. (Sept. 18, 2014) – Miles for Meso is proud to announce that Jordan Zevon, an award-winning singer-songwriter and son of legendary rock musician Warren Zevon, will perform in Alton, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 27 during the 6th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race & 2K Fun Run/Walk, which benefits the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization.

Warren Zevon, who received five posthumous Grammy-nominations and won two, including Best Contemporary Folk Album for The Wind, passed away in 2003 from mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos. His death moved Jordan to become the national spokesperson for ADAO and he has since lent his voice to helping spread awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure.

“My story is truly no different than any other family affected by the tragedy of asbestos,” Zevon said, on the ADAO website. “The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization gives victims like me and countless others a united voice and unmatched strength to work toward a future without asbestos.”

Mesothelioma, a rare lung cancer, and other asbestos-related diseases kill approximately 10,000 Americans every year. Though it is heavily regulated, asbestos is not banned in the United States despite being classified as a human carcinogen in 1976 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Linda Reinstein, ADAO co-founder and president, started the charity in 2004 after her husband Alan Reinstein was diagnosed with mesothelioma. He died in 2006, but Reinstein, through her work with ADAO, continues to advocate for a total asbestos ban and provides a support community for those impacted by asbestos-related diseases.

“Mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases continue to take countless lives even today because companies used asbestos despite knowing the dangers and they continue to trample victims’ rights in an effort to avoid that responsibility,” Reinstein said. “Events like Miles for Meso are an important way to increase awareness that this deadly toxin is not a problem from a past generation, but continues to be a silent killer in today’s world.”

The Alton Miles for Meso race begins at 9 a.m. at the headquarters of Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national mesothelioma law firm, located at One Court Street, across from Marquette High School in historic downtown Alton, Ill.

“I invite everyone to come join Jordan and me at the Miles for Meso starting line and help ADAO continue its work on behalf of the thousands of families and individuals harmed by asbestos,” Reinstein said.

Everyone who registers will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt as well as access to a variety of race day festivities including Zevon’s performance. Other race day activities include a kids’ zone with face painting, games and a bounce house; a dog adoption event; free food and drinks; and a vendor fair featuring local businesses.

Registration costs $30 through Monday, Sept. 22 and increases Sept. 23 to $35. Online registration is available through Sept. 23. Race day registration is available on-site for $35 the morning of the race starting at 7:30.

To learn more about registration and the race, visit http://www.milesformeso.org or click here to register online!

Click here to download the PDF Registration Form.

About Miles for Meso:

Miles for Meso is an initiative of the Simmons Mesothelioma Foundation that was established in 2009 to raise funds and awareness for mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Miles for Meso races have been held across the country from New York, to Florida to Washington State and several locations in between. Together, Miles for Meso events held have raised nearly $400,000 to benefit mesothelioma research and awareness.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy

Simmons Hanly Conroy, headquartered in Alton, Ill., is one of the country’s leading asbestos and mesothelioma litigation firms. With offices in Illinois, New York, Missouri and California, the firm has represented thousands of patients and families affected by mesothelioma throughout the country. In addition, Simmons Hanly Conroy has pledged nearly $20 million to cancer research and proudly supports its local communities through other charitable causes like Miles for Meso. For more information about Simmons Hanly Conroy, visit http://www.simmonsfirm.com.

