ST. LOUIS - The following statement is on behalf of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. Please see more information regarding the status of the decommissioning as well as before-and-after pictures of the location:

“The City took action to save lives and protect people. Full stop. My administration navigated this complex situation to connect dozens of unhoused residents to shelter and resources while addressing a growing public safety hazard. This is a testament to the collective work of City employees as well as the major investments the City has made to improve access to shelter and double our number of tiny homes.

“Homelessness and housing instability cannot be fixed overnight, but St. Louis is breaking from past practices by ensuring we have places for people to go where they can get support and on a path to permanent housing. While this process is never perfect, and the work is never finished, those housed today will sleep more safely tonight.

“I am especially grateful to all the City employees who came together to resolve this issue, from the outreach workers who made dozens of trips to the site, to the Forestry and Park workers cleaning and repairing the grounds, to SLMPD officers who secured the location. I am also thankful to Ald. Aldridge for working with my administration to de-escalate tensions and coordinate outreach on-site today."

Today the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services, with support from Parks and Forestry Divisions and SLMPD, completed the decommissioning of the encampment outside City Hall. The last residents were moved to transitional housing at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Using American Rescue Plan funds, the City has invested nearly $20 million to expand access to shelter, double the capacity of tiny homes at Jefferson Spaces, and fund more housing and services for the unhoused. This expanded capacity ensured a bed was available to every person who wanted one, and allowed DHS’ outreach team and community partners to connect encampment residents with the resources they need. In coordination with Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and outreach volunteers on-site, the City was able to place the majority of encampment residents in shelter or transitional housing.

This evening the Parks Department set up barriers around Washington Park outside City Hall, as well as Poelker Park, for cleaning and restoration of the park grounds.

