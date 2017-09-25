ALTON – Alton quarterback Andrew Jones realized the chance was there for a big win Friday night against Edwardsville.

The Redbirds kept battling after Edwardsville's Kendall Abdur-Rahman scored on a 47-yard run to put the Tigers up 20-17 in the third quarter – a score that turned out to be the game-winner for EHS.

“We didn't let down; we kept coming,” Jones said following Friday night's game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds fell to 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the Southwestern Conference.

The possibility is still there for the Redbirds to make a run into the IHSA football playoffs, but right now, the focus is on this week's game at Belleville East. “We're just going to focus on Week 6 right now,” Jones, a sophomore, said. “We'll come back stronger; the goal is to get to 3-3 next week.”

Alton's defense kept the Redbirds' hopes alive. “They have a good coaching staff,” Jones said of the AHS defenders. “I could have made more plays to get the ball to my receivers, my weapons, but they played good. It was a good game.”

Following Friday's game at East, the Redbirds close out the season at home Oct. 6 against O'Fallon and head to Granite City Oct. 13 and East St. Louis Oct. 20.

More like this: