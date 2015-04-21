Sydney Jones had a day to remember on Monday as she won the long and triple jump and Jersey claimed the team title of the Roxana Relays girls meet.

Jersey posted 82 points to beat Highland, which recorded 81 points on the day. Roxana had 31 points; Civic Memorial 22 points and East Alton-Wood River had 22 points. Jones won the long jump with a leap of 15-7 and a triple jump of 33-4.5.

“Sydney recently committed to Monmouth College and will do track and field there,” Jersey coach Megan Taake said. “Our field events were a key for us today. She had a virus and wasn’t able to compete until the end of March, but she keeps increasing her distances every time. I am hoping by sectionals she can get to 35 feet in the triple jump and 17 feet in the long jump.”

Civic Memorial’s Alex Singleton finished a close second in the 3,200-meter run battling her opponent Highland’s Jayden Shelton, who won it in 12:05.9. The Singleton-Shelton race was neck to neck throughout the eight laps.

Jersey’s Bailey McCarry won the shot put with a toss of 32-6.5. Taake said that was McCarry's first time over 32 feet in the shot put.

Jersey’s Sydney Sauerwein and Claire Walsh both cleared 4-6 in the high jump; Sauerwein was declared the winner. The Panthers won the 4 x 400 relay and the low hurdle shuttle with a time of 1:07.8.

Jersey sophomore Kiara Chapman continues to make a name in relay events. Chapman ran three legs on relay teams, including a 1:01 split in the 4 x 400 relay and also ran a 1:02 split in the 400 on the sprint medley relay.

“She is having a good year,” Taake said. “He goal is to break the open 400 meters record of 59.13 at the high school. She is also hoping she can qualify for state in the open 400 meters or 800 meters.”

Taake said she was pleased with her low hurdle shuttle relay, with three girls posting 16-second splits.

“We had four strong girls in the low hurdle shuttle relay,” she said. “I am really excited they could take first place with that.”

