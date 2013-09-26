The annual Marquette Catholic High School Homecoming gathering and $50,000 Mega Raffle Kick- off Party will take place this Friday, September 27 at Johnson’s Corner in Alton. The event will run from 5 pm until midnight, before and after the Homecoming football game.

“We are blocking off Logan Road to make sure we have plenty of room for everyone. We’ll have Morales’ Tacos, Johnson’s BBQ and plenty of food and drinks. Our hope is people will come up to eat dinner before the game, walk down to the stadium to cheer on Marquette and then come back to celebrate a victory and kick-off the Marquette $50,000 MegaRaffle campaign”, said Jim Johnson, Co- Owner of the restaurant. “We’ve always had a lot of customers come see us before and after the Marquette and Alton High games. With us being so close to the stadium doing this for a Homecoming made sense”, he said.

The tailgate will start before the Homecoming football game (7:00 pm Kickoff) with Marquette parents, supporters and alumni all invited and encouraged to attend. The party will include music by the “Special Request DJ’s”.

During the evening, the $50,000 Marquette Mega Raffle will be kicked off and tickets will be available for purchase. As an added incentive, anyone who purchases a ticket before Friday at 10:30 PM will also be entered in a drawing for two tickets to a Cardinal Playoff Game, donated by American Family Insurance Agent Gerard Fischer. “We try to support our local schools as much as we can”, said Fischer. “The tickets are to Game 3 of the National League Division Series and are in the Legends Club Party Suites”. Marquette encourages everyone to buy their tickets online at www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle but tickets will be for sale at the Homecoming Party and football game. You do not need to be present to win the Cardinals tickets. Tickets purchased online or in person before 10:30 PM Friday will be entered to win the Cardinals tickets and those who buy tickets by Friday will be re- entered to win all the remaining cash prizes. Tickets are $50 each or buy two get one free.

“Marquette has such a family atmosphere and it’s always great to get past and present parents, former students and our supporters together”, said Mike Slaughter, Marquette Catholic Principal.

