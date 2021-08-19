GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson won the individual crown in the large school division, while Marquette Catholic's Gracie Piar led her team in taking the top four spots individually as the Explorers won the small school division of the Madison County girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City.

The Tigers won the large school team title with a score of 314, with Triad coming in second at 332, Alton was third at 337, Collinsville was right behind in fourth with a 338, Highland finished fifth with a 388 and Granite City was sixth with a 411.

Marquette won the small school division with a 309, with Father McGivney Catholic second at 365 and Roxana was third with a 440.

Johnson won the large school individual title with a four-under-par 66, with Emma Hill of Triad second with a 69, the Tigers' Caitlyn Dicks was third with a 78, Josie Giertz of the Redbirds was fourth with a 79, Addison Kenney of Alton, Collinsville's Abby Fister and Grace Daech of the Tigers all tied for fifth with scores of 80, with Kenney taking fifth, Fister coming in sixth and Daech seventh on the tiebreak, Maya Clark of the Kahoks was eighth with an 83 and Collinsville's Ricki Merlak and Triad's Makenna Keith tied for ninth with an 85, with Merlak finishing ninth on a tiebreak.

Besides Johnson and Dicks, Edwardsville's Morgan Landry shot a 90, Sophia Rankin had a 92 and Runee Gupchuk fired a 95. Along with both Hill and Keith, Makenna Jensen shot an 87 for the Knights, while Paige Hawkes had a 91, Alexa Shreve fired a 102 and Layla Moore came up with a 109.

In addition to Giertz and Kenney, the Redbirds' Olivia Boyd fired an 88, Samantha Eales shot 90 and Lexi Paulin had a 95. Along with Merlak, the Kahoks saw Kiley Belobraydic shoot a 90, Lainey Bolandis came up with a 96 and Grace Lanier fired a 108. The Warriors' top golfer was Hailey Ambrose with a 94, followed by Aleah Crenshaw's 97, Gwyneth Hale shot 108, Abigail Brinker had an 112 and Lucy Van Buskirk shot an 113.

In the small school tournament, Piar won the individual title with a one-under-par 69, with Marquette's Audrey Cain coming in second with a 73, Ava Bartosiak third with an 83 and Clancy Maag fourth with an 84. The Griffins' Ellie Hyten tied for fifth with the Explorers' Lilly Montague, both shooting an 86, with Hyten taking fifth on a tiebreak, Julia Stobie of McGivney was seventh with an 88, Grace Stanhaus of the Griffins and Sydney Watts of the Shells tied for eighth with identical 94s, with Stanhaus taking eighth on another tiebreak, and Reagan Lynn of Roxana rounded out the top ten with a 96.

Along with the top five for the Explorers, Karly Reiter shot a 104. Besides both Hyten, Stobie and Stanhaus, the Griffins had Paige Yasitis shoot a 97, Macy Smith came up with a 101 and Kendall Riechmann had an 117. In addition to both Watts and Lynn, the Shells saw Ava Strohmeier have a score of 114 and McKaela Brown shoot a 136.

Playing as individuals, Civic Memorial had Allie Roberson shoot a 103 and Peyton Mormino had an 118.

