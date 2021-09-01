CASEYVILLE - Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson first a school-record 6-under-par 66 to take a four-shot lead over O'Fallon's Maddie Vanderheyden and a five-shot lead over teammate Grace Daech after the first round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament played Tuesday at Far Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville.

The Panthers had a big opening round as a team, shooting a 296 to take lead after the first round, with the Tigers in second at 310, Collinsville and Belleville East are tied for third with both sides firing a 370, Alton was in fifth place with a 371 and Belleville West was in sixth with a team score of 385,

Johnson will take her four-shot lead over Vanderheyden and five shots over Daech into the second and final round of the tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Reagan Martin was in fourth place win an ever par 72, with her teammates, Caitlyn Chor and Valerie Meinkopf tied for fifth with a pair of 77 scores, the Lancers' Kathryn Smith was seventh with an 80, Maya Clark of the Kahoks is in eighth with an 82, the Redbirds' Olivia Boyd is in ninth with an 83 and Sydni Thurlow of the Maroons rounded out the top ten with an 84.

In addition to Johnson and Daech, Morgan Landry of the Tigers shot an 86. with both Jasmyn Story and Caitlyn Dicks each firing an 87, Emilie Fry came up with a 93, Ruhee Gupchup shot a 100 and Sophia Rankin had a 105.

Along with Boyd's ninth-place score, both Addison Kenney and Josie Giertz each fired a 94, Lexi Paulin shot 100, Samantha Eales had a 113 and Makaylah Harrington shot a 139.

Besides Clark's eighth-place score, the Kahoks had Abby Fister shoot a 95, Ricki Merlak fires a 96, Kyra Van Dyke came up with a 97, Kiley Belobraydic shot a 105, Emma Hylton fired a 106, Lainey Bolandis had a 107 and Grace Lanier was right behind with a 108.

