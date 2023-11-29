ULLIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the arrest arrested 18-year-old Blake A. Street of Goreville, IL for Aggravated Battery to a Child (Class X Felony).

Blake StreetOn November 22, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., the ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate life-threatening injuries to a one-month-old child.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On November 28, 2023, following a thorough investigation, Street was arrested by ISP DCI Zone 7 agents, with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and DCFS. The Johnson County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the above charges and Street is being held at the Massac County Jail pending a detention hearing.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281). The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Aug 28, 2023 - ISP Makes Child Pornography Arrest

Jul 21, 2023 - Victim ID'd As East St. Louis Man: ISP Conducts Death Investigation In Nashville

Oct 4, 2023 - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

Oct 26, 2023 - Belleville Man Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Washington County Case

Nov 22, 2023 - Belleville Man Charged With Involuntary Sexual Servitude Of A Minor

 