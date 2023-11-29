ULLIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the arrest arrested 18-year-old Blake A. Street of Goreville, IL for Aggravated Battery to a Child (Class X Felony).

On November 22, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., the ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate life-threatening injuries to a one-month-old child.

On November 28, 2023, following a thorough investigation, Street was arrested by ISP DCI Zone 7 agents, with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and DCFS. The Johnson County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the above charges and Street is being held at the Massac County Jail pending a detention hearing.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281). The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

