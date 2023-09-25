GIRLS GOLF

PEKIN LADY DRAGON CLASSIC AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB, PEKIN

JOHNSON SHOOTS CAREER BEST 68, WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE AS TIGERS FINISH THIRD IN LADY DRAGON CLASSIC

Edwardsville sophomore Rachel Johnson fired a four-under-par 68, her best career score, to win the individual title at the Pekin Lady Dragon Classic at Lick Creek Golf Club in Pekin.

The Tigers as a team finished third with a 346, with Normal University winning the team championship with a 325 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic coming in second with a 344.

Johnson won by seven shots over second place finisher Ella Coulter of Peoria Notre Dame Catholic, breaking the tournament record by three shots.

In addition to Johnson, Reese McNamara had a 90, with Alayna Garman shooting a 91.

The Tigers, along with Alton, Collinsville, Granite City, Highland and Triad, will compete in the IHSA Class 2A O'Fallon regional at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

FRIDAY'S RESULT

CARDINAL CREEK CLASSIC AT SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE

SUHRE BROTHERS EACH SHOOT 72 TO GIVE METRO-EAST TEAM TITLE AT CARDINAL CREEK CLASSIC

Ryan and Drew Suhre both shot even-par 72s to help give Metro-East Lutheran the team championship of the Cardinal Creek Classic at Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Scott Air Force Base.

The Knights won the tournament with a team score of 307, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic second with a 311, O'Fallon came in third at 313, Collinsville was fourth with a 316 and Waterloo came in fifth at 317.

Eli Verning of the Kahoks and Andrew Rottschalk of the Panthers tied for first win a one-under-par 71, with Verning winning in a playoff, while the Suhre brothers were in a four-way tie for third with their 72s, tying with Konnor Kuiper of Breese Central and Owen Moss of Mater Dei.

Gavin White fired a 77 for Metro-East, while Jacob Kober carded an 86.

The Knights will compete along with Carlinville, Carrollton, Father McGivney Catholic, Maryville Christian and Piasa Southwestern in the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic regional on Wednesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Gordon Moore Park.

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

CARLINVILLE 27, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14

Zach Chapman scored a pair of touchdowns on both sides of the ball, while Nate Reels threw two touchdown passes in leading Carlinville to a South Central Conference win over visiting Southwestern.

Chapman scored on a 13-yard pass from Reels and also returned an interception back 32 yards for another touchdown. Reels also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Noah Convery late in the first half and Nate Dyer ran in from 60 yards for another Cavalier touchdown.

Blake Rimbey ran in from 21 yards out for a touchdown for the Piasa Birds, then threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Newell for the other score, both in the third quarter, before Chapman's pick-six put the game out of reach.

Carlinville is now 3-2, while Southwestern goes to 2-3.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 42, HARDIN CALHOUN 26

Dylan Pembrook scored four touchdowns on the day, while Connor Longnecker scored twice for Calhoun as the Tigers took a key game over the Warriors in a WIVC South Division showdown in Hardin.

Pembrook scored on runs of one, seven, 21 and 57 yards, while Kolten Vetter had a 44-yard touchdown run and Aston Prueson took a kickoff back 85 yards for another score for Northwestern.

Longnecker ran 31 and one yard for his two touchdowns, while Pat Friedel caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Miles Lofton and also kicked a 37-yard field goal for Calhoun.

The Tigers are now 5-0, while the Warriors fell to 2-3.

EAST ST. LOUIS 54, O'FALLON 13

Running back TaRyan "Smiley" Martin had a pair of touchdown runs, while quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as East St. Louis rallied from a 10-7 deficit to won over O'Fallon at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium.

Martin had runs of 63 and four yards for touchdowns, while Battle threw 18 yards to John Daily, 70 yard to Christopher Bennett and five yards to Jesse Watson for touchdowns, also running in from 18 yards for another score. Larevious Woods ran in from four yards out and Leon Howard took an interception back 23 yards for the other Flyers' touchdowns.

Brogan Hartman kicked field goals of 27 and 33 yards for the Panthers, while Braylon Grayson ran in from one yard out for O'Fallon's only touchdown.

East Side is now 3-2, while the Panthers go to 2-3.

In the only other game played on Saturday, Mendon Unity defeated Jacksonville Routt Catholic 32-26.

BOYS SOCCER

In a match played on Friday, Jacksonville defeated Jersey 3-0, while on Saturday, Jonas Mahler scored in the second half to give Edwardsville a 1-0 win at Normal Community, while a 77th-minute goal by Adam Reiniger rescued a point for Collinsville in a 1-1 draw with CBC at Kahok Stadium. Also, Aaron Broadwater and Chris Marchetti scored as Father McGivney Catholic won over St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic 2-0 at Gordon Moore Park.

Edwardsville will play Alton in a make-up game Monday evening at Tiger Stadium, with the kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m. The game was postponed on Thursday, due to lighting and storms in the area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the only local girls volleyball match played over the weekend, Maryville Christian defeated the St. Louis Ignite, a home school team, 25-15, 25-10.

CROSS COUNTRY

PERFULFI LEADS WAY FOR BOYS, TIGERS PLACE 14TH - GIRLS, LED BY POPELAR, FINISH EIGHTH AT PALATINE CROSS COUNTRY MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Ben Perulfi was the top runner for the boys and Madison Popelar led the way for the girls as Edwardsville ran well in the Palatine High School cross country Meet of Champions Saturday morning at the Deer Grove Forest Preserve in Palatine.

The boys team finished in 14th with 372 points, while Plainfield South won the team title with 112 points, with Plainfield North taking second with 124 points. Third place went to Arlington Heights Hersey with 139 points, in fourth place was Barrington, who had 156 points and Winnetka New Trier rounded out the top five with 164 points. The only other team from the St. Louis area in the meet was St. Louis University High, who placed sixth with 176 points.

Camryn Viger of Plainfield South was the individual winner with a time of 14:36.20, with Ben Crane of New Trier placing second at 14:38.07, third place went to Joe Bregenzer of Barrington, who was in at 14:40.45, in fourth place was Dylan Maloney of Plainfield South at 14:42.03 and Trey Sato of Greyslake Central rounded out the top five at 14:42.85.

Perulfi was the leader for the Tigers with a time of 15:42.98, with Hugh Davis coming in at 16:06.99, Jackson Amick came in at 16:15.85, Colin Luitjohan had a time of 16:19.90, Cooper Wittek was in at 16:26.59, Colin Thomas had a time of 16:32.43 and Taylor Davis came home at 16:43,30.

In the girls race, Edwardsville finished in eighth place with 253 points, with Elmhurst York winning the team championship with 68 points, Barrington was second with 80 points, Downers Grove North was third at 84 points, Mt. Prospect came in fourth at 97 points and Louisville, Ky., Assumption Catholic rounded out the top five with 100 points.

The individual winner was Scout Storms of Barrington, who was in at 17:06.79, with Reagan Gilmore of Assumption coming in second at 17:19.02, third place went to Veronica Znadja of Mt. Prospect at 17:24.12, in fourth place was Julia Schmitt of Assumption at 17:52.01 and rounding out the top five was NIcole Poglitsch of Wheaton Warrenville South at 17:53.28.

Popelar led the way for Edwardsville with a time of 18:18.79, with Olivia Coll coming in at 18:50.90, Maya Lueking was home at 19:14.79, Antonella DeAvila's time was 19:31.23, Emma Patrick was in at 19:37.79, Dylan Peel came in at 19:42.51 and Sarah Haislar had a time of 19:59.93.

More like this: