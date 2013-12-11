Today Alton attorney John Simmons confirmed he has purchased the Alton based newspaper Today's Advantage from long-time owners Sharon McRoy and Jim Seibold.

"The formal transfer of ownership has taken place and now we turn our efforts to planning the future of the paper. It's an exciting time for all of us" said Simmons, Chairman of The Simmons Firm, an Alton (IL) based law firm and owner of Alton Steel Incorporated.

"We started the paper in 1986 and have devoted our lives to it. Jim and I are so pleased to attract a buyer with Mr. Simmons’ track record of success. To be able to ensure the paper has the support to ensure a successful future is very gratifying", said former owner Sharon McRoy. "I plan to stay on to facilitate the transition and help us grow. I look forward to seeing John's plans come to fruition."

Several long-time key executives of the Alton Telegraph, among others, have recently started working at the paper, often referred to by readers and locals simply as "The Advantage". They include former Telegraph Editor Dan Brannan (17years), former Telegraph Advertising Director Johnny Aguirre (12 years), former Telegraph Advertising Representative Pat Taulbee (27 years) and former Telegraph Circulation Director Barbara Horstman (20 years).Eric McRoy, former General Manager of Today's Advantage, will continue with the paper as Vice President.

"It's too early to release all of our plans because they are still being finalized, but we plan to release more information in the near future and look forward to providing quality content to our existing and future readers" said Simmons.

