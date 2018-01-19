WASHINGTON, DC - Today tens of thousands of pro-life advocates marched on our nation's capitol. They traveled, as they have done faithfully for more than 40 years, from small towns and big cities in every corner of the country, to stand up for the fundamental right to life from conception to natural death.

As they were marching, the House was voting.

Today we passed H.R. 4712, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This bill would require any health care practitioner who is present when a child is born alive following an abortion or attempted abortion to immediately admit the child to a hospital and exercise the same degree of care provided to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.

Pro-abortion activists would have you believe it's a myth that a fetus could ever survive an abortion. That's simply not true. In 2010 in fact, 1,270 babies in the U.S. were reported to have lived after an abortion and subsequently died. Not only does the data show this still happens in America today, but living survivors of abortion have testified to that before Congress.

Here's Melissa Ohden, herself an abortion survivor, testifying before the House Judiciary Committee in 2015:

As your representative in Congress, my votes have always supported the fundamental right to life and they always will.

Sincerely,

John Shimkus

Member of Congress

