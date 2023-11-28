EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education announced that Board member John McDole has stepped down from his position, effective immediately.

President Jill Bertels announced this during the Board’s regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. She added that the Board is seeking someone who lives in Edwardsville Township to fill the position.

“Earlier today, the Board received notice that John McDole will be stepping down as a Board member effective immediately,” Bertels said. “We’re seeking actively to fill the vacancy. Interested persons should submit a letter of interest stating their qualifications and indicating that they meet the Edwardsville Township residency requirement. It should also include a resume and any other information the applicant deems relevant.”

The application materials should be turned into the district office, located at 708 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville, by Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

McDole was elected to the Board of Education in 2019. He was reelected to a four-year term in 2021 as the president of the Board. He previously served on the finance, facilities and policy committees. No information was provided on why McDole decided to step down.

“We would like to thank Mr. McDole for his years of commitment to District 7,” Bertels added. “I appreciate the comments and his opinions that he said throughout the year, and we thank him for his service.”

