GODFREY - John J. Keller, the new president of the RiverBend Growth Association, has a goal of continuing the momentum established in the region with the recent Small Business Revolution announcement, the rail expansion announcement in Jersey County and various other developments.

Keller was named the new President of the RiverBend Growth Association, effective March 22, 2018. Keller, of Godfrey, has been serving as interim president of RBGA since December 2017 following Monica Bristow's resignation. Bristow is now serving in the Illinois House of Representatives in the previous seat held by Dan Beiser, who retired.

''My thanks to the RiverBend Growth Association Board for the confidence they have shown in me by selecting me to lead our association," Keller said. ''I am honored to be given this opportunity. There are so many exciting developments in the River Bend communities and so many more to come.”

John has been a board member of the RiverBend Growth Association for a total of 16 years. He is a past board chairman and member of the Ambassador Committee. He is a two-time winner of the Chairman's Award. John has 34 years of experience in banking. Keller most recently served as Regional President of Carrollton Bank in Alton from 1996 to 2016.

"We believe the right person to lead the RiverBend Growth Association is John Keller," said John Roberts, Chairman of the RBGA's Board of Directors. "He is well known in the River Bend community, and he cares deeply about the progress and economic growth and development of our River Bend communities. John has a proven strong work ethic, management and leadership skills. We thank Monica for her years of distinguished service to the RiverBend Growth Association, and we welcome John to his new leadership role."

Keller has been a long-time community volunteer in the River Bend. Throughout his career, he has served in volunteer leadership roles for RiverBend Growth Association, OSF St. Anthony's Foundation, East End Improvement Association, Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, Greater Alton Community Development Corporation, American Cancer Society Mardi Gras Ball, Marquette High School, Southern Illinois Employers Association, Alton Knights of Columbus, North Alton/Godfrey Business Council, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, Kreative Kids Learning Center, and Lockhaven Country Club.

Keller has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Keller said he is excited, but humbled that his peers would think that much of him to entrust the future of the Growth Association with him.

“I am happy a lot is going on around the area," Keller said. "The Small Business Revolution work is great, but it does have an ending. The Jerseyville intermodal station project is also going employ an estimated 1,000 people, so a lot of positive things are happening. I hope to utilize my contacts for the betterment of the area and continue bringing people together. The leaders in the area are working together to raise the bar for everybody.”

Keller said he wants to make sure businesses and community leaders realize the Small Business Revolution honor is a way for everyone to put their best foot forward.

“Everything seems to be culminating together and we want to keep the momentum going when the film crew is done and gone,” Keller said. “We want to keep the positive momentum spurs going into the future. This is an exciting time in the area.”

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, it actively promotes activities between member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, it works closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend.

