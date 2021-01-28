John and Carol Norton 50th Wedding Anniversary
John and Carol Norton of Bethalto, IL will celebrate 50 years of marriage on February 12, 2021.
Married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Granite City IL by Rev Martin Mangan. They have two children John H (wife Debbie)Norton of Bethalto and Jennifer (husband John) Johanning of Piasa, IL 3 grandchildren: Isabella Zachary and Samantha.
John is retired from Smurfit Stone Container ( formerly Alton Boxboard) and RiverBend Headstart Carol previously worked at Schnucks They are planning to celebrate at a later date
