John & Brittany's Love Story
Couples names: John & Brittany
City: Bethalto
Date met or started dating: September 3, 2022
What makes your relationship special? The love we have for one another after what we’ve been through is nothing short of amazing we both met at a Rough point in our lives and we’ve came together and flourished in such a short amount of time she’s my bestfriend honestly.
Share a memory you have made together: Lots actually but probably going to the brewery lights for the first time ever that was pretty cool to experience that with her.