EDWARDSVILLE - Spring is officially here, which means the grass is getting greener and flowers are beginning to bloom. But as the seasons change, you may realize your yard could use a facelift before it’s time to start entertaining and hosting. Joe’s Market Basket is educating people on how to get your yard in top condition this spring.

“The temperatures are finally getting warmer so now is the time when people start to visualize their yard and garden as a spring oasis,” said General Manager Andy Klos. “If you are beginning to prepare for those days of hosting and spending time outside, the first step is to start by cleaning up your yard by removing weeds, debris, broken tree branches or any sign of neglect. Beginning with a clean slate can help make the planting and gardening phase a lot simpler.”

Klos said getting your garden bed ready for planting is key to having a successful garden. He recommends Scotts® 4 Step Program, an easy-to-follow lawn care plan to get the best soil. Klos said you should also prep your soil at least two weeks prior to planting anything new. Sometimes additional nutrients in the soil can burn the roots of new plants if it hasn’t had proper time to mix in with the soil.

“Once your garden is clean and soil is properly prepped, there are certain plants and flowers that turn out great when planted in the spring,” said Klos. “Cool-weather spring flowers like tulips, sweet peas, daylilies, pansies and daffodils are all great choices because they can handle the wide variety of temperature changes we see this time of year. You can also start planting some of your hardy vegetables like broccoli, kale and beets in April.”

Market Basket also offers delivery services for hardscapes and can handle any of your landscaping needs. They can deliver mulch in bulk, topsoil, fill dirt, landscaping stones, patio bricks, natural stone and more.

Market Basket is a family-owned business with four Illinois locations in Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Godfrey and Troy and one in St. Peter’s, Missouri. Market Basket’s mission is to provide customers with an outstanding service experience and top-of-the-line products. For more information about Joe’s Market Basket, visit http://www.joesmarketbasket.com/.

