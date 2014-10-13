(Alton, IL) – The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, October 18, at 10 a.m. at Joe K’s restaurant located at 2530 State St, Alton.

Saint Anthony’s and Joe K’s are teaming up to provide a relaxing atmosphere where support group participants can enjoy a free breakfast and receive a free pink “Cup o’ Joe” coffee mug in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Joe K’s is a family restaurant and we want to extend that feeling to the support group,” said Joe Keay, owner of Joe K’s Family Restaurant. “Over the last five years, through the Cup o’ Joe program, we’ve distributed over 2,500 pink mugs as a reminder of the importance of yearly mammograms.”

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Tracy Phillips, patient navigator for breast health, facilitates the group. “We decided not to have a topic this month and just get together for some great food, warm atmosphere and quality girl-time,” she says.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at (618) 474-4855.

