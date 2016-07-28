CHICAGO–Eight of Illinois’ 14 metropolitan (metro) areas experienced decreases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“One metropolitan area losing jobs is one too many,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “While we boost our efforts to help employers connect with qualified candidates, we also need effective policies in place to realize robust job growth in Illinois.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.4 percent, +10,000), Rockford (+2.0 percent, +3,100), and Springfield (+1.8 percent, +2,000). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.2 percent or +43,700). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including the Quad Cities (-2.9 percent, -5,500), Bloomington (-1.6 percent, -1,500), and Peoria (-1.3 percent, -2,400). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Education and Health Services (11 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (11 of 14), Retail Trade (10 of 14), and Professional and Business Services (nine of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares June 2016 with June 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.0 percent in June 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in June 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

