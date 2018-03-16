Jobs increase in eleven metro areas Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO– Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in January in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas for the eighth consecutive month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eleven of the metropolitan areas. “It is encouraging that more people are finding jobs,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “In fact, job growth has become more widespread across the state with 11 of 14 metro areas reporting increases.” Illinois businesses added jobs in eleven metro areas, with the largest increases in: Rockford (+4.1 percent, +5,800), Kankakee (+1.8 percent, +800), Elgin (+1.6 percent, +3,900), and the Quad Cities (+1.6 percent, +2,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.4 percent or +16,100). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Springfield (-2.3 percent, -2,600), Danville (-1.4 percent, -400), and Carbondale-Marion (-1.1 percent, -600). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Manufacturing (10 of 14), Professional and Business Services, (10 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14), and Education and Health Services (8 of 14). Not seasonally adjusted data compares January 2018 with January 2017. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.3 percent in January 2018 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in January 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits. Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – January 2018 Metropolitan Area January

2018* January

2017** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 90,800 90,200 600 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,400 56,000 -600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 108,800 107,400 1,400 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,679,400 3,663,300 16,100 Danville MSA 27,800 28,200 -400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,100 179,300 2,800 Decatur MSA 50,600 50,500 100 Elgin Metro Division 253,000 249,100 3,900 Kankakee MSA 45,900 45,100 800 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 404,700 400,200 4,500 Peoria MSA 168,500 166,400 2,100 Rockford MSA 147,900 142,100 5,800 Springfield MSA 109,500 112,100 -2,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,500 233,600 900 Illinois Statewide 5,948,300 5,907,300 41,000 *Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas Jan. 2018 Jan. 2017 Over-the-year Change IL Section of St. Louis MSA 4.5% 5.9% -1.4% Bond 4.6% 6.2% -1.6% Calhoun 5.6% 7.3% -1.7% Clinton 4.0% 5.1% -1.1% Jersey 5.0% 6.3% -1.3% Article continues after sponsor message Macoupin 5.2% 6.6% -1.4% Madison 4.3% 5.9% -1.6% Monroe 3.4% 4.2% -0.8% St. Clair 4.8% 6.1% -1.3% Cities: Alton 5.6% 7.7% -2.1% Belleville 4.7% 5.9% -1.2% Collinsville 4.6% 6.1% -1.5% East St. Louis 7.0% 9.4% -2.4% Edwardsville 3.2% 4.4% -1.2% Granite City 4.7% 6.6% -1.9% O’Fallon 4.1% 5.0% -0.9% Counties: Greene 5.1% 7.1% -2.0% Randolph 4.7% 5.7% -1.0% Washington 3.2% 4.2% -1.0% Other Areas: LWA 21 5.2% 6.8% -1.6% LWA 22 4.4% 6.0% -1.6% LWA 24 4.5% 5.7% -1.2% Southwestern EDR 4.4% 5.8% -1.4%

Metro East Highlights Help Wanted Area employers advertised for 6,600 openings in January and approximately 79 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings. The January 2018 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent, a decrease of (-1.4%) from the January 2017 rate of 5.9 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted. The number of employed individuals increased by +1,130 to 323,765 in January 2018 from 322,635in January 2017. The labor force decreased by 3,934 to 339,094 in January 2018 from 343,028 in January 2017. In January 2018 there were 15,329unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 5,064 compared to the January 2017 total unemployed, 20,393. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+900). Employment increased in Wholesale Trade (+900), Professional and Business Services (+400), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+300), Leisure and Hospitality (+300), and Manufacturing (+200) in January 2018 compared to January 2017. Decreases in employment over the year included Mining and Construction (-400), Education and Health Services

(-400), Other Services (-200), and Financial Activities

(-100). Retail and Government payrolls remained stable with no change over the year. Note: Technical Note: Monthly 2017 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2018, as required by the U.S. BLS . Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and

Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip