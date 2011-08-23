Collinsville, Ill. – Job seekers and companies throughout the region will be looking to make matches at this year’s Jobs Plus ’11 job fair.

The 21st annual event, hosted by Madison County Employment and Training, will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. It is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.

Job seekers will enjoy professional workshops including “Job Fair 411,” as well as on-site copying services and free interpretation services for the hearing impaired and the Spanish speaking population.

More than 50 companies and sponsors participated in the event last year, and saw close to 1,800 job seekers looking for a variety of positions. Each year since 1991, the job fair has drawn as many as 2,000 job seekers.

“The Jobs Plus event has grown in scope and services over the many years we have been sponsoring the event. Hundreds of employers have seen thousands of job seekers, which has put hundreds of our attendees to work with local businesses,” said David Stoecklin, executive director for Madison County Employment and Training. “In addition, we have been able to provide workshops to both businesses and employees that help them better find the employment match they want.”

Employers may now register to participate in the event by calling (618) 296-4445 or online at www.mcetd.org. The registration fee is $100, which includes an 8-foot table, chairs, signage, electrical hook-ups and free advertising during the event.

Lewis and Clark Community College is among this year’s sponsors, which also include Madison County Employment and Training Department; St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department, Employment and Training Division; Area Agency on Aging of Southwestern Illinois; AARP Foundation/WorkSearch Programs; Illinois Department of Employment Security; Illinois Department of Human Services; Madison-Bond Workforce Investment Board; Mid America

Workforce Investment Board; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College.

Call Connie Vick, Jobs Plus ’11 chairperson, for additional information at (618) 296-4596 or cvick@mcetd.org.

