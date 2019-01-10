WOOD RIVER — Madison County Employment and Training is finding success in its programs and individuals who take part in them are finding better job opportunities because of it.

“The people we with work with are finding success in obtaining employment and they are increasing their skills, which brings better opportunities with higher wagers,” Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said his office annually assists approximately 4,000 individuals. He said the number is growing as more people become aware of the services available through his department and their partner agencies in this region.

“Our charge is to help provide a skilled, trained and ready workforce for the businesses of Madison and Bond Counties.” Fuhrmann said. “There are many services offered by our office that people don’t know about.”

Fuhrmann said the funds available through the department are for individuals who have lost their job, are transitioning from the military, or who meet certain low-income guidelines. However, many services offered are available to all residents of Madison and Bond Counties.

“If someone needs help with updating their resume, we can assist with it,” Fuhrmann said.

All the services offered by the department are designed to assist either business or job seekers. These services include job listings, employment training, skills assessment, career counseling, job search assistance, vocational training, apprenticeships, on-the-job training, recruitment assistance, youth employment and training, job and career fairs, referral services and many other types of employer/employee assistance.

The primary responsibilities of the department are to administer employment and training programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and other state and federal funding sources. Employment and Training receives its funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, which distributes grant monies to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development and then to 22 local workforce areas throughout the state.

On July 1, Fuhrmann said that Jersey and Calhoun Counties would be combining with Madison and Bond Counties in their local Workforce Area. This will increase the area served and the funds available for both job seekers and businesses in the four county area.

Fuhrmann said the department would like to showcase several of the programs for successful participants.

“Often times it’s after reading about someone who in a similar situation that people will seek our assistance,” he said. “We want to share the stories of the people who succeed.”

To read about the success stories visit Employment and Training at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php.

