JMC Design Gallery Co-op had a very successful Grand Opening on June 8, 2013. The community came out to support Alton’s newest art gallery located at 726 Belle Street. During the opening the gallery entertained many new faces; customers and artists alike.

The current list of artists is growing and with that the operating hours grow too. Introducing JMC Design Gallery Co-Op’s extended hours: Wednesday through Saturday, Noon – 7 pm. Patrons are invited to visit the gallery, shop and enjoy the treasures to be discovered. A working artist will be on duty to assist and answer questions about the art and other items.

At this time, the gallery showcases the local artists work of Jana Hellrung, mixed media, jewelry; Christy O’Brien, charcoal, oil; Andrew Dobson, photography, digital designs; Barbara Moncivais, Mandala art; Jeanie Cousley, pastel prints; Linda Miller, pastel, watercolor, pen & ink; Sara McGibany, tie die, jewelry, textiles, Barry Clayton, ceramics, and Sarah Ansell, stained glass.

Article continues after sponsor message

Owner, Jeanie Cousley reminds customers, “The gallery is a great location to select the perfect art card for that special occasion and mail it across the street!”

In addition to local art, the gallery has a wide variety of internationally hand-crafted artisan items from home décor, recycled art, jewelry, and more. And for your aromatherapy needs there is an extensive collection of essential oils.

JMC Design Gallery Co-op, 726 Belle Street, Alton has been in operation since November 2012, opening just two days a week to start. The gallery is now opened Wednesday through Saturday, Noon-7:00pm doubling the previous hours.

More like this: