ALTON – The Junior League of Greater Alton will welcome its 3rd Annual “Uncorked” wine tasting event Feb. 28 and introduce “Uncapped” to the title.

The event Uncorked and Uncapped is a wine, beer and liquor tasting event that will be held at the Jacoby Arts Center on Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

“We are really excited this year to host the event right in the heart of the communities we serve at the Jacoby Arts Center,” event organizer and JLGA member Amber Haring said.

Haring said the past two years have featured a wine tasting only event. “We’ve listened to those who have attended in the past say they wish we had craft beers or other items to sample, so this year we are happy to be able to also offer the chance for

people to taste wine, beers and a variety of other spirits.”

The cost to attend the event is the same as in years past - $25 per person. Guests must be 21 to attend. For ticket or event information, contact Haring at 618-409-1499 or email jlofgreateralton@gmail.com.

“As in the past, the $25 admission price also includes $5 off toward your wine purchase,” Haring said. “Craft beer cases will be sold at a discount as well.”