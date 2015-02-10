JLGA’s Uncorked Event Returns Feb. 28 at Jacoby Arts Center
ALTON – The Junior League of Greater Alton will welcome its 3rd Annual “Uncorked” wine tasting event Feb. 28 and introduce “Uncapped” to the title.
The event Uncorked and Uncapped is a wine, beer and liquor tasting event that will be held at the Jacoby Arts Center on Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
“We are really excited this year to host the event right in the heart of the communities we serve at the Jacoby Arts Center,” event organizer and JLGA member Amber Haring said.
Haring said the past two years have featured a wine tasting only event. “We’ve listened to those who have attended in the past say they wish we had craft beers or other items to sample, so this year we are happy to be able to also offer the chance for
people to taste wine, beers and a variety of other spirits.”
The cost to attend the event is the same as in years past - $25 per person. Guests must be 21 to attend. For ticket or event information, contact Haring at 618-409-1499 or email jlofgreateralton@gmail.com.
“As in the past, the $25 admission price also includes $5 off toward your wine purchase,” Haring said. “Craft beer cases will be sold at a discount as well.”
This is the third fundraising event hosted by JLGA during its annual fundraising season. The JLGA has held successful events such as the “Out of Your League” Bowling Tournament and most recently the sold-out “Cosmic Bingo” event. In addition the wine tasting, the winner for JLGA’s “Raise Your Spirits” raffle basket will also be drawn. Tickets for the raffle basket are 1 for $5, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20 and will also be available to purchase the night of the wine tasting.
The Junior League of Greater Alton is a not-for-profit organization of local women that has been promoting volunteerism since 1952. JLGA’s focus is promoting the well-being of women and children in the Greater Alton Community. Funds raised from this event help support numerous community initiatives and projects such as “Kids in the Kitchen”, which through educational endeavors, combats childhood obesity.
For more information about JLGA visit www.facebook.com/JuniorLeagueGreaterAlton.
