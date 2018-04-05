ALTON – The Junior League of Greater Alton will host its 6th Annual Uncorked and Uncapped wine and beer tasting fundraiser, Sunday, April 29, at Old Bakery Beer Company.

All persons over 21 years of age are invited to join JLGA for an afternoon of food, beverages, and comradery for a cause. The Old Bakery Beer Company is providing both the venue and the beer samplings. Wine tastings will be provided by Koerner Distributor.

“Our committee and community partners have really worked together to make this annual event a success,” said Katie Gibson-Boley, Uncorked and Uncapped Chair of the Junior League of Greater Alton. “The day is all about having fun, but also illuminating the issues affecting our area and helping those in need.”

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and tickets are available for $25 from any Junior League member or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3366894.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Gibson-Boley for details at (618) 980-3922 or kboley406@gmail.com.

All proceeds support programs throughout the Riverbend area benefitting women and children.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to partner with The Old Bakery Beer Company for this year’s event,” said JLGA Vice President Laura Inlow. “The money raised will help the Junior League of Greater Alton train and empower our members as civic leaders to make a positive impact for women and children throughout the region. We hope to see you there!”

More details about Uncorked and Uncapped can be found at www.facebook.com/JuniorLeagueGreaterAlton/ and http://juniorleaguealton.org/community-impact/current-projects/uncorkeduncapped/.

The Junior League of Greater Alton, established in 1952, is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families. Upon researching the area’s needs, JLGA most recently teamed up with Lewis and Clark Community College’s GED program to help improve family literacy in the region. JLGA is a chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. and is dedicated to the training and development of local women leaders and volunteers making an impact in the community. To learn more, visitwww.juniorleaguealton.org.

More like this: