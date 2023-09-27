ALTON - The Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) is looking for women who are interested in growing their leadership potential and making a positive impact in their local communities through volunteerism and service.

JLGA’s Retro Recruitment Event will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club Trap House event space in Godfrey. The event is free, with appetizers and drinks provided.

“Junior League is a great professional organization for women to network, build lasting friendships, and support our local communities,” said 2023-2024 President Beth Wiemers. “We look forward to meeting women who are interested in joining or learning more about our organization.”

Attendees will take a trip through 70 years of memorable foods, beverages and milestones with JLGA, which was founded in 1952, and will spend time getting to know some of JLGA’s current members.

Women must be at least 21 years old to join the organization, which is a local chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI).

“Not only does JLGA benefit our local communities, but we also have the opportunity to invest in ourselves personally and professionally through our affiliation with AJLI,” said Recruitment Chairperson Jama Fabry, also a former JLGA President.

Through AJLI, local members can access numerous networking and training opportunities across the country, as well as a multitude of online resources to help make a larger impact.

“We are currently a small league, but we are dedicated and we are mighty,” Fabry said. “Become a part of our legacy and help shape an even brighter future together.”

RSVPs are not required, but are encouraged: https://fb.me/e/31wB7srgZ OR https://forms.gle/1vVwvLS79uE1VsEa6.

Learn more on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1060816005074518 or at juniorleaguealton.org.

For more info on this event, contact Fabry at jlgarecruitment@gmail.com.

The Junior League of Greater Alton, established in 1952, is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families. JLGA is a chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. and is dedicated to the training and development of local women leaders and volunteers making an impact in the community. To learn more, visit www.juniorleaguealton.org.

