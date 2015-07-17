At some point in the near future, Jimmy John’s is moving to a new location just off Homer Adams Parkway in Alton from its 92 Northport Drive location.

Jimmy John’s in Alton manager Rob Hein confirmed to RiverBender.com that the business will move to the newly constructed building on the corner of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane, next to Auto Butler. Hein also said Jimmy John’s will close the 92 Northport Drive location in Alton when the move is complete. It was rumored early on that Jimmy John’s was going to operate both locations, but that is not the case.

“We are shooting for late summer or early fall to move to the new location,” Hein said. “The rain has set us back a bit. The new building looks good. It will also have a drive-thru.”

There will be a second business located adjacent to Jimmy John’s in the same complex, but that has yet to be announced.

J.P. Burns Excavating in Plainview has been doing the dirt work at the location and one of the laborers on the scene said they are on the downhill swing of the project.

Chris Milford, the J.P. Burns laborer, said right now he and his partner are grading and preparing the area around the new Jimmy John’s for a parking lot.

The outside bricking of the building is underway and it appears within a week or so the exterior part will be completed. The focus will then turn to the inside of the new structure.

Milford agreed with Hein that the rain has slowed things down, but the project is quickly gaining steam toward completion.

