Jill Lambrechts Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE tennis graduate student Jill Lambrechts (Beerse, Belgium) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors following her fall season where she finished 9-2 overall in singles and 8-2 in doubles.
Lambrechts finished 3-0 in single matches at the Cougar Invite (Sep. 8-9) before going 3-0 at the SIUE Invite (Sep. 22-23). At the Redhawk Invitational (Sep. 29-30), the graduate student swept the competition, beginning the season 9-0 in singles matches.
The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.
