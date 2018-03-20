EDWARDSVILLE - A $50,000 check was presented by J.F. Electric during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting for Plummer Family Sports Park.

Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of J.F. Electric, said his family is proud to help and be apart of the progression in the community.

“I really can appreciate this campaign personally because I grew up in this community playing sports and typically we would have to go to Maryville, Collinsville or somewhere else to play a lot of our games,” Fowler said. “I can personally appreciate the chance for my kids to be able to play their games here in Edwardsville and also bring people from other communities here to play sports, eat our restaurants and stay at our hotels.”

Mayor Hal Patton spoke highly of the Fowlers for the support and generosity that they have shown to the community through their donation.

“The Fowler family has created a major business in our community which employees hundreds of people,” Patton said. “They are also a very community driven and generous family, supporting the YMCA and The Mannie Jackson Center as well as the City of Edwardsville. We are also finding that they had the confidence in our parks program and our parks department to come forward with $50,000 for our sports park.”

“I think it’s true that when you keep your kids active and you keep them in sports they grow up to become great college students and great businessmen who give back to the community,” Patton added.

