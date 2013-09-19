Jewelry Sale in AMH Connector Lobby September 23-24
September 19, 2013 11:22 AM
Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Masquerade jewelry sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
