Alton Memorial Hospital's White Cross Auxiliary will have a Masquerade jewelry sale in the hospital's Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872.