Jesse White urges motorists to celebrate the Labor Day holiday weekend safely SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists who are celebrating the Labor Day weekend to drive safely by not driving impaired or distracted. "Death and injury are caused by drunk and drugged driving on our roadways every year," White said. "Let's keep the roads safe by making sure our drivers are sober and focused on driving. Do not drive distracted and do not text while driving." In 2017, 36 percent of the fatalities, four out of 11 deaths, were alcohol related during the Labor Day holiday in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2016, 30 percent of the fatalities, seven out of 23 deaths, were alcohol related during the Labor Day holiday in Illinois, according to IDOT.

According to the National Highway Transportation Administration, the rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes is 3.5 times higher at night than during the day.

27,046 DUI arrests were recorded by the Secretary of State's office in 2017. White suggests that those drinking during celebrations take public transportation, a cab or a ride-sharing service or designate a sober driver. White also reminds everyone to use safety belts and avoid driving while distracted, with a special emphasis on not texting while driving.