SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists who are celebrating during the holiday season to drive safely by not driving impaired or distracted. "Drunk and impaired driving causes death and injury on our roadways every year during the holidays," White said. "Let's keep the roads safe for our loved ones and others by driving sober and making sure we don't drive distracted." In 2017, from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, four of the 11 driving fatalities (36 percent) were alcohol-related in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2017, four of the six fatalities (66 percent) were alcohol-related from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day in Illinois, according to IDOT.

In 2016, 29,528 DUI arrests were recorded by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

Eighty-six percent of all drivers arrested for DUI are first-time offenders, according to the Secretary of State's Office. White suggests that those drinking during celebrations take public transportation, a cab or a ridesharing service or designate a sober driver. White also reminds everyone to use safety belts and avoid driving while distracted, with a special emphasis on not texting while driving.