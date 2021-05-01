SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. With the extended federal deadline of REAL ID, current Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports until May 3, 2023.

“I applaud the decision by DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023 – 19 months past the old deadline of Oct. 1, 2021,” said White. “This is the proper and necessary action in response to the pandemic.”

DHS cited that it extended the deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the virus is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide. White, along with other state and business leaders from around the country, had called on DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline due to the pandemic.

As a reminder, White has expanded online services and encourages the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of visiting a Driver Services facility. Many transactions can be conducted online, including purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining duplicate driver’s licenses or ID cards, and renewing standard driver’s licenses or ID cards for those who are eligible.

In addition, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates until Aug 1, 2021. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

