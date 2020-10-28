SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that expirations for license plate stickers are set to end Nov. 1, 2020. License plate stickers can easily be renewed online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Driver’s licenses and ID cards remain extended until Feb. 1, 2021.

“I encourage the public to renew their license plate sticker online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com from the comfort on their own home,” White said. “Online renewals for license plate stickers have skyrocketed since June 1, and if you pay with an e-check, the payment processing fee is waived through the end of the year.”

To register, drivers will need their vehicle registration card or past renewal notice containing their Registration ID and PIN numbers. If vehicle owners do not have a renewal notice or a current registration card, they should call the Public Inquiry Division at 800-252-8980. After obtaining their Registration ID and PIN numbers, they can visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and go to the “License Plate Renewal Email Notices” under Online Services.

Since June 1, more than 1.5 million people have renewed their license plate stickers online. This is nearly double the amount renewing online during the same period in 2019.

White is reminding the public that if they renew online and pay with an e-check, the payment processing fee is waived through the end of the year for the following services: renewing a license plate sticker, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

For those customers who must visit a facility, face masks are required. In addition, customers are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

For more information, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

