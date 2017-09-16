SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White held the state’s ninth annual U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration today. The event commemorated the 230th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which took place on Sept. 17, 1787. U.S. District Court Judge Joan B. Gottschall naturalized 60 people from various countries.

“Today’s celebration is an opportunity for us to commemorate the signing of the document that laid the foundation for our great nation,” White said. “In witnessing people from other nations taking the oath of citizenship, we can reflect on what it means to be an American.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The event, held at Richard J. Daley Plaza, included a naturalization ceremony, a parade of flags and patriotic musical selections. U.S. District Court Judge Joan B. Gottschall presided over the naturalization ceremony. Over the past nine years, nearly 700 people from various countries have become U.S. citizens at this annual ceremony. Today’s new citizens were from Brazil, Canada, People’s Republic of China, Croatia, Cuba, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Georgia, Guatemala, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Montenegro, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Republic of Serbia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Cheryl Scott, meteorologist from ABC 7 Chicago, served as emcee for the event. The VanderCook College of Music performed. Officials from the U.S. District Court and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as Bugles Across America, the Training Support Center Great Lakes Honor Guard and students from Harold Washington College participated in the ceremony.

More like this: