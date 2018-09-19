SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White held the state’s 10th annual U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration today. The event commemorated the 231st anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which took place on Sept. 17, 1787. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ruben Castillo naturalized 60 people from various countries.

“Today’s celebration is an opportunity for us to commemorate the signing of the document that laid the foundation for our great nation,” White said. “In witnessing people from other nations taking the oath of citizenship, we can reflect on what it means to be an American.”

The event, held at Richard J. Daley Plaza, included a naturalization ceremony, a parade of flags and patriotic musical selections. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Castillo presided over the naturalization ceremony. Over the past 10 years, over 750 people from various countries have become U.S. citizens at this annual ceremony. Today’s new citizens were from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, India, Jordan, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Somalia, South Korea, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

Cheryl Scott, meteorologist from ABC 7 Chicago, served as emcee for the event. The Navy Band Great Lakes performed. Officials from the U.S. District Court and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as Bugles Across America, the Chicago Public Schools Marine Leadership Academy Band and Color Guard and students from Harold Washington College participated in the ceremony.

