SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White encourages families to read together at home to celebrate Illinois’ annual Family Reading Night on Thursday, Nov. 18.

“This is a night when families across the state are urged to spend time reading together at home,” White said. “Reading as a family creates a positive learning environment and helps children develop language skills, comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime.”

Family Reading Night is officially celebrated across the state on the third Thursday in November. This year’s theme continues with the promotion of the Illinois Library Association’s summer reading theme, “Reading Colors Your World.”

The Illinois State Library distributed thousands of colorful posters and bookmarks to libraries, schools, and literacy programs across the state to promote Family Reading Night to families.

Many Illinois libraries, schools, and literacy programs will host local programs. Secretary White encourages the public to contact their local library about program availability.

This year marks the 30th year that the Secretary of State’s office has sponsored Family Reading Night.

For more information about Family Reading Night, visit: https://www.ilsos.gov/departments/library/center_for_the_book/frn.html.

