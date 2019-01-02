SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $1.3 million in FY19 School District Library Grant Program awards to 694 public school districts. More than 1.6 million Illinois students served by school library media programs have benefitted from the grants.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

View the entire list here.

Appropriations from FY19 that were approved by the General Assembly and the Governor awarded school library grants based on a formula of $.75 per student, with a minimum grant award of $750. The School District Library Grant Program is used to acquire fiction and/or non-fiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions to electronic resources, and to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity. Information concerning the grant program can be found at: http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.

