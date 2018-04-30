SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White honored the winners of the 2018 Spotlight on Literacy Awards, which recognizes participants in Illinois literacy programs. Ten students received the Spotlight on Achievement Award and ten volunteer tutors received the Spotlight on Service Award during a ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.

“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding students for their hard work and determination to attain lifelong reading and learning skills,” said White. “Many of them have had to overcome great difficulties and personal obstacles to reach this level of achievement. I am also proud to recognize our outstanding volunteer tutors for their generosity and encouragement in helping literacy students achieve their utmost potential.”

This year, 89 programs are supporting adult, family and workplace literacy efforts statewide. Last year, with 48 literacy programs statewide, 5,941 adult students were served by 3,278 volunteer tutors.

Below is a list of award winners:

2018 Spotlight on Achievement

Jaqueline Aparicio and Darwin Amaya, YWCA in Pekin

YWCA in Deborah A. Buckner, Baby TALK through Richland Community College in Decatur

Baby TALK through Richland Community College in Gil Rogelio Arce Urisquieta, Literacy Chicago in Chicago

Literacy Chicago in Eugene Street, The Literacy Council in Rockford

The Literacy Council in Michelle Hernandez, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago

Howard Area Community Center in Martha Reyes, Joliet Junior College in Joliet

Joliet Junior College in Adriana Zarate, PODER Learning Center in Chicago

PODER Learning Center in Lourdes Castelan, Literacy DuPage in Naperville

Literacy DuPage in Ruben Vega, Morton College in Cicero

Morton College in Maria G. Bazan Guillen, Corazon a Corazon in Blue Isand

2018 Spotlight on Service

David Allen, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey

Lewis & Clark Community College in Phil Hjemboe, The Literacy Council in Rockford

The Literacy Council in John Ostergren, Oakton Community College in Skokie

Oakton Community College in Kate Adams, Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Chicago

Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Marlene Delaney, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights

Township High School District 214 in Shelly Hanson, Hana Center in Chicago

Hana Center in Marlene Greenberg, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights

Township High School District 214 in Sarah Poontong, South-East Asia Center in Chicago

South-East Asia Center in Edward Schultz, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago

Howard Area Community Center in Marti Vandervest, Oakton Community College in Skokie

