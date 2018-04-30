Jesse White announces spotlight awards for outstanding literacy students and tutors
SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White honored the winners of the 2018 Spotlight on Literacy Awards, which recognizes participants in Illinois literacy programs. Ten students received the Spotlight on Achievement Award and ten volunteer tutors received the Spotlight on Service Award during a ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.
“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding students for their hard work and determination to attain lifelong reading and learning skills,” said White. “Many of them have had to overcome great difficulties and personal obstacles to reach this level of achievement. I am also proud to recognize our outstanding volunteer tutors for their generosity and encouragement in helping literacy students achieve their utmost potential.”
This year, 89 programs are supporting adult, family and workplace literacy efforts statewide. Last year, with 48 literacy programs statewide, 5,941 adult students were served by 3,278 volunteer tutors.
Below is a list of award winners:
2018 Spotlight on Achievement
- Jaqueline Aparicio and Darwin Amaya, YWCA in Pekin
- Deborah A. Buckner, Baby TALK through Richland Community College in Decatur
- Gil Rogelio Arce Urisquieta, Literacy Chicago in Chicago
- Eugene Street, The Literacy Council in Rockford
- Michelle Hernandez, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago
- Martha Reyes, Joliet Junior College in Joliet
- Adriana Zarate, PODER Learning Center in Chicago
- Lourdes Castelan, Literacy DuPage in Naperville
- Ruben Vega, Morton College in Cicero
- Maria G. Bazan Guillen, Corazon a Corazon in Blue Isand
2018 Spotlight on Service
- David Allen, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey
- Phil Hjemboe, The Literacy Council in Rockford
- John Ostergren, Oakton Community College in Skokie
- Kate Adams, Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Chicago
- Marlene Delaney, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights
- Shelly Hanson, Hana Center in Chicago
- Marlene Greenberg, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights
- Sarah Poontong, South-East Asia Center in Chicago
- Edward Schultz, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago
- Marti Vandervest, Oakton Community College in Skokie
