SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that more than 71,000 Sports Team Series license plates have raised over $13 million since its inception for public schools statewide.

“Fans have been able to display pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois,” said White. “I am thrilled to report that this program has generated $13,011,300 million for our public schools throughout Illinois. It is a win, win situation for our students, teachers, and sports fans.”

As of early September, 71,299 sporting series license plates are on the road with the number for each team is as follows:

• White Sox: 21,890

• Chicago Blackhawks: 19,848

• Chicago Cubs: 13,970

• Chicago Bears: 8,620

• St. Louis Cardinals: 3,555

• Chicago Bulls: 3,416

Article continues after sponsor message

The public may order the Sports Team Series license plates by visiting www.ilsos.gov. Fans may order random number, personalized or vanity plates. It will take approximately six weeks to receive license plates in the mail after ordering. Each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout Illinois. The cost to purchase a random number sports plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.

Public Act 095-0331, enacted in 2002 and initiated by White, allows Illinois sports teams to have license plates designated as Professional Sports Teams license plates. The first sports series license plates were the Blackhawks license plates, which were offered in November 2010.

White also noted that the St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plates purchases have already surpassed the number of St. Louis Cardinals specialty plates sold in the state of Missouri. There are 1,214 St. Louis Cardinal license plates registered in the state of Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” said White. “Fans have expressed their pride for the Missouri team here in our great state, and the sales of these license plates benefits Illinois public schools.”

More like this: