JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Police officer/expert marksman Rich Portwood is back on television again.

Portwood just recently finished filming five episodes of the nationally recognized television show “Stop the Threat” and filmed two live shows recently in Las Vegas. During that time, he met several famous Hollywood stars.

Portwood said he enjoys filming the show and working with the crew more now than any time before.

“I was part of the first four episodes and had no idea what I was getting into,” Portwood said. “But there’s been so much interaction with fans over the last few years that I know the show has a fanbase and is making an impact.”

Live shows for “Stop the Threat” tend to make Portwood a bit nervous.

The Jerseyville man said he is surprised the doors “Stop the Threat” has opened for him.

“It opened a lot of doors that I never dreamed a kid from Carrollton would ever had the opportunity to see,” said the Carrollton High School graduate. “Wes Doss is a fellow guest on the show and I have gone to work for him as an instructor. He’s allowing me to travel the country teaching firearms and tactics to other police officers.

A ‘Stop the Threat’ book will also be coming out soon and I have a chapter on it. I’m also being booked for a few local radio shows to talk about the TV show and the issue of gun control.”

“Stop the Threat” is a round-table discussion on personal defense tactics and education hosted by James B. Towle. Each week, a panel of experts including law enforcement, lawyers and elite trainers join Towle to discuss the reenactment of true crime incidents that occurred in cities across the U.S.

The panel offers the audience a variety of sound information to better protect themselves and their family. Towle often asks viewers to consider “When to Draw or When to Retreat.”

“Stop the Threat” currently airs on the Pursuit Channel, Hunt Channel, Roku, Amazon FireTV, YouTube, and other regional cable networks.

The SHOT Show is the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas for shooting, hunting and is an outdoor trade show. It is also a conference for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting accessories industry. This year, it was held Jan. 19-20 and Portwood and the cast did two live shows in Las Vegas.

Portwood said it was a tough audience during the SHOT Show time with the professional shooters there, along with firearms trainers, celebrities and firearms companies.

Portwood spends a considerable amount of time participating in shooting competitions, and works with the Illinois Rifle Association providing classes for members. He has participated in the Marine Corps Championship and some other big competitions throughout the United States. Today, the Jerseyville man shares his love of contest shooting and gun safety with anyone who wants it.

The Jerseyville man said he tries to keep the TV show totally separate from his life with the Jerseyville Police Department.

The show is on The Pursuit Channel – at 8 p.m. CST on Friday and also Dish Network 393 and DirecTV 604 at the same time. The show is on The Hunt Channel at 8 p.m. CST Wednesday and Dish Network 266 carry the show as well.

Portwood said the support he now receives from everyone in Jerseyville and Carrollton is overwhelming.

