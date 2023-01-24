Jerseyville's Kangas Named To Mount Mercy University Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List. Article continues after sponsor message Jerseyville, IL Ellen Kangas Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages, and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community, and live their values. Mount Mercy provides a forward-thinking, future-focused education, offering baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,600+ enrolled students and uniquely blending a quality liberal arts education with career-focused professional preparation. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip