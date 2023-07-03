WICHITA, Kan. - More than 2,060 students completed a total of 2,293 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2023.

Jerseyville's Benjamin R. Flowers received his Master of Education Counseling, degree Magna Cum Laude.

Ben missed the graduation ceremony as he was competing at the Shockers' track and field conference meet in Florida. Ben had a time of 14:26.48 in the 5,000 meters and placed seventh, which earned two points for his team.

Edwardsville's Matthew J. Boyer received his Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance, Magna Cum Laude.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.

