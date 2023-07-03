Jerseyville's Ellen Kangas Honored On Mount Mercy University Dean's List
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jerseyville's Ellen Kangas was honored recently on Mount Mercy University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean's List.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages, and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community, and live their values. Mount Mercy provides a forward-thinking, future-focused education, offering baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,600+ enrolled students and uniquely blending a quality liberal arts education with career-focused professional preparation.
More like this: