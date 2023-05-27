Jerseyville's Eickoff Earns State Tech Dean's List Recognition
May 27, 2023 7:50 AM
LINN, MO. – State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate those students who achieved the Dean’s List during the 2023 spring semester.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
Jerseyville, IL
Ryan Eickoff