WINONA, Minn. - Olivia Beauchamp, daughter of Brett and Melissa Beauchamp of Jerseyville, was named to the first semester, 2017-18 Dean's List at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. The list includes 372 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota awakens, nurtures, and empowers learners to ethical lives of leadership and service.

Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary's University of Minnesota enrolls 5,700 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis but extending worldwide.

Saint Mary's offers respected and affordable programs in a variety of areas leading to bachelor's, bachelor's completion, master's, certificate, specialist, and doctoral degrees. Learn more at smumn.edu.

