JERSEYVILLE - A woman from Jerseyville is facing six charges including possession of controlled substances and various traffic violations, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Amber M. Montgomery, 43, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving 1-10 miles per hour over the limit, improper traffic lane usage, and improper turn signal.

On or about Nov. 1, 2023, Montgomery allegedly had in her possession less than 15 grams of “a substance containing Fentanyl,” as well as less than 15 grams of “a substance containing cocaine,” according to court documents.

Montgomery faces two Class 4 felony charges for each count of controlled substance possession, and was issued four citations for each of her traffic violations, each with a court appearance required.

Court documents indicate Montgomery met the conditions for pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act. Her court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at 9 a.m.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

