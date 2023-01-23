JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville woman was charged with attempting to flee from a police officer in her vehicle after speeding “at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit” on Highway 16, according to recent court filings.

Dawn M. Phillips, 43, of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Jan. 13, when she drove her 2017 Nissan Rogue over 21 miles per hour above the legal speed limit on Highway 16 at Range Line Road in Jersey County.

“After having been given a visual or audible signal by a peace officer, the defendant failed to bring her vehicle to a stop and drove at a rate of speed at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit, in an attempt to elude a peace officer,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Tellor said of the charge.

Phillips was charged with a Class 4 felony. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Jan. 17 and her bail was set at $15,000. She posted a $1,500 bond the next day, but failed to appear at her preliminary hearing which was set for Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. - her bond has since been forfeited.

More information and updates about this case can be found on the Jersey County Circuit Clerk website.

