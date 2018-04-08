JERSEYVILLE - Shop 'n Save in Jerseyville recently made a donation of $19,096 to Special Olympics Illinois on April 6.

The Jersey Panthers, Beverly Farms, Jersey County All Stars, PTOEC and Loving Life Special Olympic teams were all part of the celebration.

Jerseyville Shop 'n Save Store Director Rick Powell said Arena Niblett - Vice President of Operations - along with others from Shop 'n Save were a part of this celebration.

