JERSEYVILLE - In 2023, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) worked hard to establish a more comprehensive strategy to attack the illegal drug problem and associated crime in Jersey County. With the advent of new Illinois legislation like the SAFE-T Act, the JCSO could no longer count on protecting the County solely through the arrests of drug distributors and abusers. As part of JCSO's new strategy, much-needed resources were brought into the Jersey County Jail to address drug addiction, use, and abuse. The idea was to offer those resources to our "captive audience," or prisoners, the vast majority of whom were members or our own community impacted by drug addiction and substance abuse disorders. Those resources, facilitated by the JCSO Correctional Officers, included two critical partnerships with Amare, a community-based recovery organization providing services and support such as peer drug counseling, and the Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) providing services such as medicated assisted recovery. The thought was that if even a few prisoners changed their ways before their release, crimes could be prevented. At the same time, the JCSO continued its drug enforcement efforts through drug investigations and arrests. In 2024, as part of the continuing JCSO strategy, additional emphasis is being placed on drug enforcement. This is being done through targeted investigations of drug distributors and traditional interdiction efforts on our roads and highways. That JCSO emphasis is working and has resulted in numerous successes this year to include the following: Article continues after sponsor message In January, the JCSO conducted and led a two-day joint agency operation in Jersey County and Jerseyville targeting individuals from outside of the county who were distributing drugs in the county. The operation resulted in the arrest of ten individuals. Claude T. Rogers (age 64 of Alton), Kimberly A. McAdams (age 51 of Alton), Vernell L. Mack (age 31 of East St. Louis), Stephanie A. Hardy (age 43 of Alton), Indeya K. Pigee (age 27 of Alton), and Curt E. Brown (age 38 of St. Louis, Missouri) were ultimately charged by the Jersey County State's Attorney's Office with felony drug charges. In addition, 80 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, several thousand dollars, and a vehicle were seized, along with various amounts of fentanyl, hydrocodone pills, and cannabis. The JCSO was assisted in the operation by the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Metro East SWAT, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and the Jerseyville Police Department. On January 11, 2024, during a warrant arrest, JCSO Deputies recovered crystal methamphetamine from Joseph L. Miller (age 27 of Brighton). Miller was subsequently charged with felony drug charges.

On February 28, 2024, JCSO Deputies stopped two individuals in a car at Piasa Harbor boat access. A subsequent JCSO K9 alert on the car led to the recovery of methamphetamine. Megan M. Henson (age 33 of Roodhouse) was charged with felony drug charges.

On March 1, 2024, JCSO Deputies stopped a car on State Highway 109 in Dow for speeding. A subsequent JCSO K9 alert on the car led to the recovery of cocaine and fentanyl. Daniel L. DeVerger (age 38 of Jerseyville) was arrested and charged with felony drug charges.

On March 6, 2024, a JCSO Deputy arrested a wanted person in Jerseyville. While taking him into custody, methamphetamine was found on his person. Jason C. Vanausdoll (age 43 of Jerseyville) was arrested and charged with felony drug charges.

On March 7, 2024, JCSO Deputies stopped a car on State Highway 109 near Bluebird Lane in Jerseyville. During the stop, the passenger was found to have outstanding warrants for her arrest. A subsequent JCSO K9 alert on the car led to the recovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Clarence F. Smith (age 65 of Jerseyville) and Dorothy L. Bennett (age 47 of Jerseyville) were arrested and charged with felony drug charges.

On March 8, 2024, a JCSO Sergeant attempted to stop a truck on U.S. Highway 67 near Jones Road. The driver, Joseph S. Burkhart (age 38 of St. Charles, Missouri) fled in the truck at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. He eventually lost control of the truck on Delhi Road and crashed, after which he fled on foot. During a search of the area by JCSO personnel, Joseph was apprehended and tased as he resisted arrest. A search of the path along which he fled led to the recovery of two ounces of cocaine, along with various amounts of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Xanax. Burkhart was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges, to include felony drug charges.

On March 9, 2024, JCSO Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle on Fessler Road in Jerseyville. When they arrived, they found John J. Hyde (age 47 of Moscow Mills, Missouri) asleep behind the wheel. After a loaded handgun magazine was found in the vehicle, Hyde was arrested. During a search of Hyde, methamphetamine was found hidden in his pants. Hyde was arrested and charged with felony drug and firearms charges.

On March 11, 2024, the JCSO Chief Deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 67 at Delhi Road. The driver, Scott R. Andrews (age 61 of Alton) was arrested for driving while revoked. A search of the vehicle revealed crystal methamphetamine and Andrews was charged with felony drug charges.

On March 14, 2024, the JCSO executed a search warrant at a house in Jerseyville. During the search, nearly 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, multiple ounces of cocaine and cannabis, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms were recovered. The Jerseyville Police Department assisted with the search. The investigation is ongoing. All of the listed defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, the JCSO is conducting multiple drug investigations and will continue to aggressively target drug distributors in and outside of Jersey County. The additional emphasis on drug enforcement will also continue as part of the JCSO comprehensive drug strategy. Lastly, would be offenders should know that the Jersey County State's Attorney's Office vigorously prosecutes drug cases in Jersey County.