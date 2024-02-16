JERSEYVILLE - Due to inclement weather conditions, Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 has decided to release students early at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

"Safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure that everyone can get home safely," the Jersey district said. "Buses will begin running at 2:30. It may take them a little longer to get your child home; please be patient with us during this time.

"If you need to make arrangements for your child, please contact their teacher or school."

Southwestern School District 9 also announced this afternoon it would close two hours early.

Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey also is closing at 2 p.m. today.

So far, those two were the only area schools to announce early closure.

