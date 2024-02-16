JERSEYVILLE - Due to inclement weather conditions, Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 has decided to release students early at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

"Safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure that everyone can get home safely," the Jersey district said. "Buses will begin running at 2:30. It may take them a little longer to get your child home; please be patient with us during this time.